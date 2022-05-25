Zacks Investment Research Lowers TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) to Sell

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. TeraWulf Inc., formerly known as IKONICS Corporation, is based in EASTON, Md. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926. 14.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 45,630.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 380,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

