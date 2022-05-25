Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,348. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

