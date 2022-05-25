Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YTEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,369. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

