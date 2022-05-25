Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Hold

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

CURI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 469,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.90. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.