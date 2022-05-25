Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Hold

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
