Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Hold

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,780. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

