Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to “Hold”

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,422.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 181,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.