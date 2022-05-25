Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Buy”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.