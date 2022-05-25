Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to “Buy”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SHLX stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

