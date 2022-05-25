Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to “Hold”

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

