Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) to “Hold”

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

