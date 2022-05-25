Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to “Buy”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $325,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

