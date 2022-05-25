Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) to “Buy”

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Get Verb Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERB. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

VERB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,582. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verb Technology (VERB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.