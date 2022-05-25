Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Hold

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VVOS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,337. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

