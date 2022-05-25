Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in May

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 104,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Zalando has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zalando from €84.00 ($89.36) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($107.45) to €96.50 ($102.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($93.62) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($97.87) to €56.00 ($59.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.