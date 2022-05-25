Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZEPP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
