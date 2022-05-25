Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

