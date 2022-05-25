Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.37.

ZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE ZH opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

