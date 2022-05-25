Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,606 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.