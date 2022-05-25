Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 448,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,719. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

