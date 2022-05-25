Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.44. 72,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.