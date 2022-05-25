Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

