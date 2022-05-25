Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 2,255,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

