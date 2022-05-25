Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 475.5% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 87,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZURVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

