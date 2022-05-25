Zvi Glasman Buys 5,800 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PETQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 541,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
