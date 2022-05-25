Zvi Glasman Buys 5,800 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PETQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 541,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.