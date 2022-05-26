$0.02 EPS Expected for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BM Technologies’ earnings. BM Technologies posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BM Technologies.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE BMTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,823. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 123.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 321,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

