-$0.03 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 523,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,574,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $461,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

