$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.12. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

MAT opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.