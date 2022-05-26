-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
