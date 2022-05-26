-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 121,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,612. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

