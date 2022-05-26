$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

NYSE DY opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

