-$0.15 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 351,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $554.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 129,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

