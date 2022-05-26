$0.22 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Funko reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

