$0.26 EPS Expected for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 624,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,654. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 31.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

