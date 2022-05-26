$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $81,970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,792. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

