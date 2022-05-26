$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -174.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -926.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

