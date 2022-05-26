-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Relic by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

