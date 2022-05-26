-$0.42 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

