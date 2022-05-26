$0.45 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. JD.com also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ JD opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,571,000 after buying an additional 113,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $635,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

