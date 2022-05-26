$0.48 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

