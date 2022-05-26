$0.50 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,598. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

