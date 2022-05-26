$0.52 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market also posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.