$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Titan International posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

TWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Titan International by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 17,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

