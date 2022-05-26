$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.88. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE LYV traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

