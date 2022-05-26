$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brady by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 4,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,021. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.