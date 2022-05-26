-$0.77 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.56). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

