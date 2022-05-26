$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.70. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerplus.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%.
Enerplus stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 15.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerplus (ERF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.