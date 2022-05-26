$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Edison International reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 488,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

