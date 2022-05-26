$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.90. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,698. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

