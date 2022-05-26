$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Fortinet posted sales of $801.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $287.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.76. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $211.67 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

