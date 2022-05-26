$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $352.57 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

